French president tests positive for COVID-19

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday morning.

The Elysee Palace announced the development in a statement, saying the president took a rapid PCR test, with the results coming out positive. He took the test after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force, applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement added.