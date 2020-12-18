  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    French president tests positive for COVID-19

    18.12.2020 [12:05]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday morning.

    The Elysee Palace announced the development in a statement, saying the president took a rapid PCR test, with the results coming out positive. He took the test after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

    "In accordance with the health instructions in force, applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :French president tests positive for COVID-19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2020 [13:12]
    US-produced medicine Remdesivir enters Georgia for Covid-19 patients in critical condition
    17.12.2020 [12:42]
    China's spacecraft brings home moon samples
    16.12.2020 [19:03]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: US sanctions 'blatant attack' on Turkish sovereignty
    16.12.2020 [14:50]
    Chinese firm Sinovac sends second COVID-19 vaccine batch to Brazil
    French president tests positive for COVID-19