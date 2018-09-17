    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    French referees to control Sporting CP vs Qarabag UEFA Europa League match

    17.09.2018 [19:11]

    Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

    French Francois Letexier will referee a game between Sporting CP and Qarabag in the Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

    Letexier will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. Bertrand Jouannaud will be the fourth referee of the game.

    The match will be held at Estadio Jose Alvalade on September 20.

    AZERTAG.AZ :French referees to control Sporting CP vs Qarabag UEFA Europa League match
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Qarabag to face Sporting Lisbon in their first game of 2018–19 UEFA Europa League group stage
    01.09.2018 [13:48]
    Qarabag to face Sporting Lisbon in their first game of 2018–19 UEFA Europa League group stage
    Swedish referees to control Qarabag v BATE UEFA Champions League match
    04.08.2018 [15:56]
    Swedish referees to control Qarabag v BATE UEFA Champions League match
    Slovak referees to control Qarabag v Kukesi UEFA Champions League match
    01.08.2018 [14:41]
    Slovak referees to control Qarabag v Kukesi UEFA Champions League match
    Slovak referees to control Qarabag vs Kukesi match in UEFA Champions League second qualifying round
    28.07.2018 [15:24]
    Slovak referees to control Qarabag vs Kukesi match in UEFA Champions League second qualifying round
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [17:02]
    German judoka: "I will try to become world champion again”
    18.09.2018 [16:11]
    Decisions of IJF Executive Committee session held in Baku made public
    17.09.2018 [20:19]
    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank third at Minsk tournament
    16.09.2018 [17:26]
    Azerbaijan`s Farzaliyev clinches bronze at Berlin Karate1 Premier League
    French referees to control Sporting CP vs Qarabag UEFA Europa League match