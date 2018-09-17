French referees to control Sporting CP vs Qarabag UEFA Europa League match
17.09.2018 [19:11]
Baku, September 17, AZERTAC
French Francois Letexier will referee a game between Sporting CP and Qarabag in the Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Letexier will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. Bertrand Jouannaud will be the fourth referee of the game.
The match will be held at Estadio Jose Alvalade on September 20.
