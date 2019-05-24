    • / POLITICS

    French senator: Sports should be a venue for the consolidation of peace

    24.05.2019 [12:14]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    “Sports should be a venue for the consolidation of peace,” said a member of French Senate and vice-chair of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee Nathalie Goulet as she commented on Armenian football player Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s refusal to visit Baku.

    Nathalie Goulet noted that in 2015 Armenian delegation arrived in Baku to take part in the European Games. “President Ilham Aliyev presented a medal to Armenian athlete and calmed down those whistling to encourage them to applause.”

    “I think the civil society should take part in peace formation. The opportunity was lost this time by refusing to visit Baku,” she added.

