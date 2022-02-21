  • HOMEPAGE
    “Friendship” carpet presented in Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

    21.02.2022 [15:43]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    A presentation of the “Friendship” carpet has been held in the Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The presentation was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and “Azerkhalcha” OJSC.

    Made on the basis of traditional Azerbaijani carpets and using new contemporary designs, the “Friendship” carpet is the result of a joint cooperation between the creative team of “Azerkhalcha” and Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Alakbarov. It took 7 months to make the carpet, including works on design, preparation of patterns, weaving of the carpet, and its treatment.

    Famous historical and contemporary monuments of Azerbaijan and the Emirate of Dubai, as well as elements of their flora and fauna are reflected on the carpet.

