From Abdelkader Bensalah, Interim President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency President,

It is my glee and pleasure to express to you, on behalf of Algeria, people and government, and on my personal behalf, the warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the celebration of your brotherly country of its national day, wishing good health and happiness to you, and to the people of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity in peace and safety.

The commemoration of this happy occasion, this year, coincides with the celebration by our two countries of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between them, which contributed to strengthening our bilateral relations based on cooperation and mutual trust, a well as the effective solidarity in international and regional forums on issues of mutual concern, thus strengthening the historical ties between our two peoples.

Also, I take this opportunity to assure you of my full commitment to continue our joint efforts in order to strengthen the relationships of brotherhood and cooperation which brings Algeria and Azerbaijan, to raise them to the highest levels, in the common interest of our two brotherly peoples.

As I renew my great and sincere congratulations to you, please accept, Excellency President, the highest expressions of consideration and respect.

Abdelkader Bensalah

Interim President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria