From Abdullah II, King of Jordan
27.05.2022 [21:08]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.
Abdullah II
King of Jordan
