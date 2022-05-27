  • HOMEPAGE
    From Abdullah II, King of Jordan

    27.05.2022 [21:08]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

     

    Abdullah II

    King of Jordan

     

