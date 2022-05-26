From Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, King of Malaysia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

The Raja Permaisuri Agong joins me in extending our heartiest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that under the wise leadership of Your Excellency, the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to enjoy greater economic progress and development.

We are pleased to note that Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to enjoy warm and cordial bilateral relations. It is our earnest hope that the existing multifaceted cooperation between our two countries will be further strengthened for the benefits of our two countries and peoples.

May Allah the Almighty bless Your Excellency with continued good health, as well as bestow upon the Republic of Azerbaijan lasting peace, progress and prosperity.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah

King of Malaysia