    From Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia

    24.12.2017 [10:11]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    I would like to extend to you my sincere felicitations for your birthday, wishing you good health and happiness to your family and friends.

    Let me take this opportunity to emphasize your personal contribution to the strengthening of our ties that have traditionally been characterized by sincerity, mutual respect and trust, equality and friendship, and no less important, by successful cooperation between the two states over the past years which yielded concrete and tangible results. Serbia holds in high esteem the dialogue initiated at the highest level while mutual visits and meetings at the sidelines of international for, like in Munich and Istanbul, have given a strong impetus to the relations between our countries.

    I also avail myself of this opportunity to wish you a lot more success in the discharge of your responsible duties as President to the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as to the benefit of our states and peoples.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Aleksandar Vucic

    President of the Republic of Serbia

