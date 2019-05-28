From Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Distinguished Mr President, dear friend,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, and extend my sincere wishes for the prosperity of your country and people.

I highly appreciate Serbia-Azerbaijan relations, which are based on mutual respect and understanding, and I am pleased to be able to contribute to the development of our ties. I am convinced that your expected visit to Serbia will give impetus to the comprehensive strengthening of our cooperation for the prosperity of our two peoples.

I am proud of Azerbaijan's achievements, and I am confident that thanks to your strong leadership, resolute will and tireless work your country will achieve all the goals set.

I express my gratitude for your country's consistent support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and its position on the Kosovo issue. Serbia is also fundamentally committed to respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the UN member states and welcomes efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Distinguished Mr President, I`m looking forward to your visit to Serbia soon.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Aleksandar Vucic

President of the Republic of Serbia