    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia

    28.05.2019 [12:06]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    Distinguished Mr President, dear friend,

    I congratulate you on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, and extend my sincere wishes for the prosperity of your country and people.

    I highly appreciate Serbia-Azerbaijan relations, which are based on mutual respect and understanding, and I am pleased to be able to contribute to the development of our ties. I am convinced that your expected visit to Serbia will give impetus to the comprehensive strengthening of our cooperation for the prosperity of our two peoples.

    I am proud of Azerbaijan's achievements, and I am confident that thanks to your strong leadership, resolute will and tireless work your country will achieve all the goals set.

    I express my gratitude for your country's consistent support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and its position on the Kosovo issue. Serbia is also fundamentally committed to respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the UN member states and welcomes efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Distinguished Mr President, I`m looking forward to your visit to Serbia soon.

    Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Aleksandar Vucic

    President of the Republic of Serbia

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2019 [15:04]
    From Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates
    28.05.2019 [15:00]
    From Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai
    28.05.2019 [14:56]
    From Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates
    28.05.2019 [14:46]
    From Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam