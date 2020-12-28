  • HOMEPAGE
    From Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan

    28.12.2020 [13:25]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On this very special day, it is with great pleasure that I convey to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, our warmest congratulations on your birthday and heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness and success in the years to come.

    I would also like to use this opportunity to express my most sincere appreciation for the excellent longstanding partnership between the Government of the Republic Azerbaijan and UNDP and reiterate our commitment to continuing working together towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Yours sincerely,

     

    Alessandro Fracassetti

    UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan

