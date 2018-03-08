From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus
08.03.2018 [11:55]
His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
It is with deep sorrow that the Republic of Belarus learned of the news of heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on behalf of the people of Belarus and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the soonest recovery.
With deep sorrow,
Alexander Lukashenko
President of the Republic of Belarus
