From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your Republic Day.

Modern Azerbaijan is a dynamically developing state, a reliable economic partner. Impressive socio-political changes, fundamental modernization of the manufacturing sector, the increasing international reputation of your country clearly testify to the rightness of your course, which is aimed at ensuring your country's economic development and effective social protection of population and pursuing an independent foreign policy.

I am convinced that the practical implementation of the agreements and the joint projects implemented with your support will further enhance our two countries' potential, and contribute to the strengthening of traditions of friendship and mutual assistance between the Belarus and Azerbaijani people.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you the best of health and fulfillment of your future goals, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Alexander Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus