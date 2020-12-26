  • HOMEPAGE
    From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

    26.12.2020 [11:17]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

    High professionalism, competence, extraordinary energy and wisdom make you a vivid embodiment of a political leader who is successfully addressing the most difficult state challenges.

    I express my sincere gratitude for your constructive and interested approach to the development of Belarus-Azerbaijani relations. I am convinced that the multifaceted cooperation between our two countries, based on the principles of strategic partnership, mutual trust and respect, will further deepen and strengthen to the benefit of the Belarus and Azerbaijani peoples.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you the best of health, well-being, as well as fulfillment of your future goals.

    Sincerely,

    Alexander Lukashenko

    President of the Republic of Belarus

