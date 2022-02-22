  • HOMEPAGE
    From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

    22.02.2022 [12:46]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Austria.

    Austria considers the development of relations between the two countries over the past 30 years as satisfactory, and these relations are based on mutual respect and cooperation.

    I hope that together we will continue to deepen and develop the relations of friendship between our two countries in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

    I wish you success in your state activity, and the people of Azerbaijan bright and prosperous future.

    With deep respect,

     

    Alexander Van der Bellen

    Federal President of the Republic of Austria

     

     

     

