From Alexander Zhilkin, Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

We were deeply saddened by the news of a tragic event that happened in Baku on March 2.

On behalf of the people of Astrakhan region and on my own behalf, please accept my deepest condolences over the casualties caused by a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center.

Please, extend our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died. We share your grief from the bottom of our hearts.

Sincerely,

Alexander Zhilkin

Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation