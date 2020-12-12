  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Andrea Maschio, Vice President of the Board of Maschio Gaspardo Group

    12.12.2020 [16:38]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    Allow me on behalf of Maschio Gaspardo Group to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your victory in liberating Azerbaijani lands from a twenty-eight year occupation and signing of a peace agreement. It is wonderful to witness this historic military success, achieved under such strong leadership, and in such a short period.

    We kindly congratulate you with the historic victory that opens up a new era in the modern Azerbaijan history, as well as in the history of the whole region. It reveals promising and unique opportunities, bright perspectives for inclusive regional cooperation and sustainable development in the region of enormous potential and growing geostrategic importance.

    We wish you further success in the process of the restoration of the liberated territories of your country. We wish peace, progress and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan!

    Best regards,

    Andrea Maschio

    Vice President of the Board of Maschio Gaspardo Group

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Andrea Maschio, Vice President of the Board of Maschio Gaspardo Group
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    11.12.2020 [17:33]
    From President of the International Foundation for Sustainable Peace and Development Biserka Jevtimijevic and Executive Director Esma Sirbubalo
    02.12.2020 [18:17]
    From First Vice-President of the Brazilian Federal Senate Antonio Anastasia and Federal Congressman Claudio Cajado
    01.12.2020 [19:50]
    From Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
    30.11.2020 [17:27]
    From Senator Siraj ul Haq, President (Ameer) of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan