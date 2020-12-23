  • HOMEPAGE
    From Antonio Zanardi Landi, Italian diplomat, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    23.12.2020 [19:42]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency, dear Mr. President,

    Let me express my warmest greetings for your birthday, wishing to you, to H.E. the First Vice-President Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva and to all your people a future of peace and success.

    All the humankind is today going through very difficult and disconcerting circumstances, due to the pandemic which, in many of our countries on both sides of the Atlantic, doesn’t give at the moment any sign of receding.

    I do hope nonetheless that the present crises shall fade away soon and certainly before your next birthday, allowing yourself, your government and all of us to go back to normality and work for the common good, common prosperity, sound development and peace.

    I do hope that the workings of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will bring us back soon to your beautiful capital and perhaps have the chance to meet you again.

    Please, Mr. President, accept my best and most respectful regards.

    Yours sincerely,

     

    Antonio Zanardi Landi

    Chief adviser to the President of the Italian Republic 2013-2015

    Ambassador of Italy to Russia 2010-2013

    Ambassador of Italy to Serbia 2004-2006

    Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

