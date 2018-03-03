    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey

    03.03.2018 [11:12]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the heavy casualties among Azerbaijani citizens in a fire at a health center in Baku.

    On behalf of my people and government and on my own behalf, I pray that Allah rests the souls of the dead in peace and wish the injured recovery.

    We share, from the bottom of our hearts, the grief of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    Using this opportunity, I wish you robust health and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Binali Yildirim

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    04.03.2018 [12:30]
    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    03.03.2018 [00:23]
    From Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    26.12.2017 [14:53]
    From Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey
    02.10.2017 [20:56]
    His Excellency Mr Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America
    Other news in this section
    04.03.2018 [15:18]
    His Excellency Mr Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    04.03.2018 [13:35]
    From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
    04.03.2018 [12:30]
    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    03.03.2018 [20:56]
    From Alexander Zhilkin, Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation