From Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the heavy casualties among Azerbaijani citizens in a fire at a health center in Baku.

On behalf of my people and government and on my own behalf, I pray that Allah rests the souls of the dead in peace and wish the injured recovery.

We share, from the bottom of our hearts, the grief of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Using this opportunity, I wish you robust health and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan prosperity.

Sincerely,

Binali Yildirim

Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey