From Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey
AzerTAg.az
03.03.2018 [11:12]
His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the heavy casualties among Azerbaijani citizens in a fire at a health center in Baku.
On behalf of my people and government and on my own behalf, I pray that Allah rests the souls of the dead in peace and wish the injured recovery.
We share, from the bottom of our hearts, the grief of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.
Using this opportunity, I wish you robust health and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan prosperity.
Sincerely,
Binali Yildirim
Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
04.03.2018 [15:18]
04.03.2018 [13:35]
04.03.2018 [12:30]
MULTIMEDIA
01.03.2018 [12:45]
28.02.2018 [18:28]
27.02.2018 [21:05]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
05.03.2018 [12:27]
05.03.2018 [10:46]
04.03.2018 [14:25]
05.03.2018 [10:49]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
01.03.2018 [11:04]
26.02.2018 [10:57]
24.02.2018 [15:14]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note