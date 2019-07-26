From Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, allow me to extend to you, on behalf of the Slovenian people and on my own behalf, sincere congratulations along with best wishes for all-round progress and prosperity of your country.

It is my firm belief that the friendly relations between our two countries will further develop and strengthen for our mutual benefit, thus contributing to consolidation of peace, stability and understanding in the world.

Please accept, Dear Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Borut Pahor

President of the Republic of Slovenia