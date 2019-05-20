From Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan. Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden

