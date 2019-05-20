From Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2019 [17:27]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.
Carl Gustaf,
King of Sweden
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.05.2019 [18:31]
20.05.2019 [18:20]
20.05.2019 [18:09]
20.05.2019 [17:58]
MULTIMEDIA
20.05.2019 [14:16]
17.05.2019 [19:10]
20.05.2019 [21:34]
19.05.2019 [14:27]
20.05.2019 [19:35]
20.05.2019 [15:19]
20.05.2019 [11:33]
18.05.2019 [15:46]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
14.05.2019 [21:29]
03.05.2019 [18:50]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
17.05.2019 [09:00]
16.05.2019 [14:12]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
12.03.2019 [18:34]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
15.05.2019 [10:55]
12.05.2019 [11:12]
10.05.2019 [15:43]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note