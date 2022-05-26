  • HOMEPAGE
    From Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden

    26.05.2022 [11:53]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

    Carl Gustaf,

    King of Sweden

