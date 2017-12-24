From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
AzerTAg.az
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
We have the pleasure to extend to you our cordial congratulations and best wishes for your good health, personal happiness and success on the occasion of your birthday.
We also would like to take advantage of this chance to express our heartfelt gratitude for your continuous support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) since its founding. Thanks to your leadership, the NGIC has grown to a world-renowned institution in a matter of mere five years. We strongly believe that with your guidance the NGIC will continue to develop further and serve as a national pride of Azerbaijan.
Please accept the assurance of our highest consideration while we are looking forward to meeting you during the VI Global Baku Forum.
Sincerely,
Vaira Vike-Freiberga
Co-Chair, President of Latvia (1999-2007)
Ismail Serageldin
Co-Chair, Vice-President of the World Bank
Tarja Halonen
President of Finland (2000-2012)
Emil Constantinescu
President of Romania (1996-2000)
Boris Tadic
President of Serbia (2004-2012)
Petar Stoyanov
President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)
Zlatko Lagumdzija
Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)
Ivo Josipovic
President of Croatia (2010-2015)
Amre Moussa
Secretary-General of the Arab League 2001-2011
Rosen Plevneliev
President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)
Marianna Vardinoyannis
President of ELPIDA,
Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO
Noeleen Heyzer
Under-Secretary General of UN (2007-2015), Member of UN Secretary General’s HL Board on Mediation
