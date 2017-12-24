    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    24.12.2017 [12:01]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    We have the pleasure to extend to you our cordial congratulations and best wishes for your good health, personal happiness and success on the occasion of your birthday.

    We also would like to take advantage of this chance to express our heartfelt gratitude for your continuous support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) since its founding. Thanks to your leadership, the NGIC has grown to a world-renowned institution in a matter of mere five years. We strongly believe that with your guidance the NGIC will continue to develop further and serve as a national pride of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept the assurance of our highest consideration while we are looking forward to meeting you during the VI Global Baku Forum.

    Sincerely,

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga

    Co-Chair, President of Latvia (1999-2007)

    Ismail Serageldin

    Co-Chair, Vice-President of the World Bank

    Tarja Halonen

    President of Finland (2000-2012)

    Emil Constantinescu

    President of Romania (1996-2000)

    Boris Tadic

    President of Serbia (2004-2012)

    Petar Stoyanov

    President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)

    Zlatko Lagumdzija

    Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)

    Ivo Josipovic

    President of Croatia (2010-2015)

    Amre Moussa

    Secretary-General of the Arab League 2001-2011

    Rosen Plevneliev

    President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)

    Marianna Vardinoyannis

    President of ELPIDA,

    Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO

    Noeleen Heyzer

    Under-Secretary General of UN (2007-2015), Member of UN Secretary General’s HL Board on Mediation

