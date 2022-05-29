From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
AzerTAg.az
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
We would like to join the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating this 104th anniversary of the declaration of Independence, the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and to extend our congratulations to Your Excellency and to the First Vice-President, as we reflect on the enormous progress that Azerbaijan has accomplished in the past 30 years, despite obstacles and challenges world is facing.
And in that context, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to you, Mr. President, for the commitment you have shown to the creation, growth and international outreach of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and we believe that together we will continue to strengthen the NGIC and take it to ever more successful endeavors.
We look forward to being in Baku again in June for the 9th Global Baku Forum, and hope to meet you again.
Mr. President, please accept the assurances of our highest consideration.
Sincerely,
