  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    29.05.2022 [11:50]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    We would like to join the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating this 104th anniversary of the declaration of Independence, the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and to extend our congratulations to Your Excellency and to the First Vice-President, as we reflect on the enormous progress that Azerbaijan has accomplished in the past 30 years, despite obstacles and challenges world is facing.

    And in that context, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to you, Mr. President, for the commitment you have shown to the creation, growth and international outreach of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and we believe that together we will continue to strengthen the NGIC and take it to ever more successful endeavors.

    We look forward to being in Baku again in June for the 9th Global Baku Forum, and hope to meet you again.

    Mr. President, please accept the assurances of our highest consideration.

    Sincerely,

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga,
    President of Latvia 1999-2007, Co-Chair, NGIC
     
    Ismail Serageldin
    Vice-President, World Bank 1992-2000, Co-Chair, NGIC
     
    Rosen Plevneliev
    President of Bulgaria 2012-2017
     
    Amr Moussa
    Secretary General of the Arab League 2001-2011
     
    Petar Stoyanov
    President of Bulgaria 1997-2002
     
    Yves Leterme
    Prime Minister of Belgium 2008; 2009-2011
     
    Zlatko Lagumdzija
    Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002
     
    Eka Tkeshelashvili
    Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012
     
    Kateryna Yushchenko
    First lady of Ukraine 2005-2010
     
    Ivo Josipovic
    President of Croatia 2010-2015
     
    Filip Vujanovic
    President of Montenegro 2003-2018
     
    Boris Tadic
    President of Serbia 2004-2012
     
    Rovshan Muradov
    Secretary General, NGIC

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    29.05.2022 [15:18]
    From Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army
    29.05.2022 [15:01]
    From Yoon Suk Yeol, President of Republic of Korea
    29.05.2022 [13:13]
    From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    29.05.2022 [11:35]
    From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria