From David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
AzerTAg.az
21.05.2022 [18:51]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the national day of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian government and people.
May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.
Yours sincerely,
David John Hurley
Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
