    From David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

    21.05.2022 [18:51]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the national day of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian government and people.

    May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.

    Yours sincerely,

    David John Hurley

    Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

     

