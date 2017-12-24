From Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday.

I would like to emphasize your continued attention to development of relations of friendship, good neighborliness and partnership that connect Russia and Azerbaijan.

Thanks to your personal assistance, our trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian collaboration is expanding and joint projects in the fields of industry, infrastructure and energy are being implemented.

I am confident that further development of our bilateral cooperation in all areas, expansion of business relations and interregional ties fully meets the best interests of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health, well-being and success in your high state activities.

Sincerely,

Dmitry Medvedev

Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation