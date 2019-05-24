    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

    24.05.2019 [18:23]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    The American people join me in congratulating you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Republic Day on May 28. On this day in 1918, Azerbaijani independence was declared, and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was established. The United States of America is pleased to celebrate these achievements with all Azerbaijanis more than 100 years later.

    Our two nations share a strong partnership built on the foundation of a number of shared interests. I appreciate Azerbaijan’s contributions to international security and your leadership in enhancing European energy security through the pioneering Southern Gas Corridor. We welcome all steps toward reforms in Azerbaijan – especially in the area of rule of law – that will benefit the Azerbaijani people and create opportunities to deepen our cooperation. Likewise, we welcome your personal engagement in the OSCE Minsk Group process to find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    I look forward to building on this partnership in the years ahead. Please accept my congratulations and best wishes once again on this important anniversary.

    Sincerely,

    Donald J. Trump

    President of the Unites States of America

