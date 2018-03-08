    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Donald Tusk, President of the European Council

    08.03.2018 [13:56]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President,

    I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku on Friday 2 March, in which unfortunately many lives were lost.

    On behalf of the European Union, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and send my very best wishes to those injured.

    Yours sincerely,

    Donald Tusk

    President of the European Council

