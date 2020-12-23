  • HOMEPAGE
    From Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    23.12.2020 [17:22]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency, let me congratulate you on your birthday. It has been a historic year for your nation guided under your leadership and strengthened with your unwavering dedication to the prosperous future of Azerbaijan.

    I wish you many happy returns, it has been a privilege for the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to enjoy your support and benefit from your wisdom and experience which you so generously share with us.

    Sincerely,

     

    Eka Tkeshelashvili

    Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012

    Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

