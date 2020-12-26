From Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

The achievements of modern Azerbaijan in ensuring sustainable development and prosperity are the product of your constructive and far-sighted policy as a head of state. Thanks to your high professionalism and rich life experience you are making a huge contribution to the strengthening of sovereignty and security of the friendly Azerbaijan, ensuring the comprehensive enhancement of your people’s welfare and the country's prestige on the international arena.

We highly appreciate your significant efforts aimed at promoting multifaceted Tajik-Azerbaijani cooperation based on the historical traditions of friendship, mutual understanding and mutual support that bind the peoples of our two countries.

Holding regular high-level policy dialogues is an important factor in strengthening relations of intergovernmental cooperation between the two countries. I am convinced that together we will continue to deepen these relations in the interest of the welfare of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness and new accomplishments in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress.

Sincerely,

Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Tajikistan