From Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker, Honorary President of the Club of Rome

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President Aliyev,

It is my pleasure taking the initiative of congratulating you cordially on the occasion of your birthday, on 24th December. I wish you continued success in your good ruling and administration of your beautiful country.

I was greatly privileged coming to Baku to the Second Global Shared Societies Forum in April, 2014. At the time I was serving as Co-President of the Club of Rome, a worldwide organization committed to support peaceful economic development under the restrictions of a limited Planet. You have been generous enough inviting the high-level guests to an important conversation with you personally.

I should like to emphasize that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Mr. Rovhsan Muradov have been and continue to be extremely helpful in spreading the spirit of tolerance and international cooperation.

With the expression of my highest appreciation, Your Excellency,

I remain truly yours,

Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker

Honorary President of the Club of Rome