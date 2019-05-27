From Felipe VI, King of Spain
27.05.2019 [15:36]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr President,
On the occasion of the celebration of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to send to His Excellency, together with the government and the people of Spain, my warmest congratulations.
Receive, Mr. President, my best wishes of personal welfare, peace and prosperity for the beloved people of Azerbaijan.
With the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem,
Felipe VI
King of Spain
