    From Filip Vujanovic, President of Montenegro

    24.12.2017 [10:20]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President,

    It is with a great pleasure that I extend my most cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday, December 24.

    Under your leadership Azerbaijan has proved to be a factor of stability in the increasingly volatile world. Its commitment to resolving issues through dialogue within the framework of International bodies is an excellent model for addressing challenges elsewhere. At the same time, it has succeeded with securing lasting prosperity for its people.

    I avail myself of the opportunity to express my genuine appreciation of excellent and even strengthening relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, along the gratitude of all of us in Montenegro for your personal contribution to the increasing cooperation between our countries.

    Esteemed President, I wish you good health, family happiness and success in performing your high duty. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

     

    Filip Vujanovic

    President of Montenegro

