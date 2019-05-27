From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of my fellow countrymen, I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Azerbaijan and Germany enjoy 27 years of dynamic and reliable diplomatic relations. This year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of German Language Training Center in Baku. I`m very glad that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to German language teaching and German culture. The Goethe Center, which opened in 2018, has strengthened our cooperation in the field of culture even further. Germany is also ready to continue the political dialogue.

I extend my best regards to you, and wish the people of Azerbaijan peace, tranquility and prosperity.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President of the Federal Republic of Germany