    From Général Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

    25.05.2022 [20:01]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    I have the pleasure to convey to you my warm congratulations on the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and would also like to express my best wishes for the well-being of the People of your country.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Général Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló

    President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

