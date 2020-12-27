  • HOMEPAGE
    From Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia

    27.12.2020 [17:08]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday and wish you robust health, welfare and success in your high state activities.

    It is with immense pleasure that I want to stress the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan based on firm historical and common interests.

    I am confident that the friendly relations between our countries will strengthen in all the areas of cooperation. This will contribute to the establishment of peace, the strengthening of stability in the region, and the welfare of our nations.

    I would like to reaffirm the Georgian government`s readiness and my personal wish to promote the future cooperation between our countries and elevate them to a higher level.

    Mr. President, I avail myself of this opportunity to express my deepest respect to you and extend my best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

    Sincerely,

     

    Giorgi Gakharia

    Prime Minister of Georgia

