From Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the government and people of Georgia, and on my own behalf, allow me to convey our deepest condolences over the deadly fire at a rehabilitation center in Baku, claiming innocent lives and many injured.

At this time of grief, we stand strongly beside brotherly people of Azerbaijan and our thoughts and support are with the families who lost their loved ones.

Please once again accept my deepest condolences and profound sympathies.

Sincerely,

Giorgi Kvirikashvili

Prime Minister of Georgia