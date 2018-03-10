    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia

    10.03.2018 [14:18]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the government and people of Georgia, and on my own behalf, allow me to convey our deepest condolences over the deadly fire at a rehabilitation center in Baku, claiming innocent lives and many injured.

    At this time of grief, we stand strongly beside brotherly people of Azerbaijan and our thoughts and support are with the families who lost their loved ones.

    Please once again accept my deepest condolences and profound sympathies.

    Sincerely,

    Giorgi Kvirikashvili

    Prime Minister of Georgia

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    10.03.2018 [12:44]
    From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia
    08.03.2018 [13:56]
    From Donald Tusk, President of the European Council
    08.03.2018 [11:55]
    From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus
    08.03.2018 [11:28]
    From Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of the Republic of Croatia