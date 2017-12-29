    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia

    29.12.2017 [23:16]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    It is my great pleasure to extend to you my most sincere and warmest congratulations on your birthday.

    On this notable occasion, I would like to emphasize that under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has witnessed advancement prosperity as well as favorable development in political, economic and cultural terms. Having strategic partnership, I remain confident that our joints efforts through furthering and enhancing cooperation will lead to the successful achievements for the mutual benefit of our two nations.

    Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank you once again for your steadfast support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration along with my best wishes for happiness, health and greater success in all your important endeavors for peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    Sincerely,

    Giorgi Margvelashvili

    President of Georgia

