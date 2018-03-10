    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia

    10.03.2018 [12:44]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

    Your Excellency,

    It was with great sadness to receive the tragic news over the fire at the Republican Drug Abuse Treatment Centre in Baku.

    On behalf of the Georgian people and on my own behalf, allow me to extend to you, to the government and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our hearted sympathy and deepest condolences.

    Your Excellency, I would kindly request you to convey my deepest condolences and solidarity to the families of those deceased in such tragic circumstances, as well as my wishes for the swift recovery of those who were injured.

    You may count on all Georgia’s support and affection.

    Sincerely,

    Giorgi Margvelashvili

    President of Georgia

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    10.03.2018 [14:18]
    From Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia
    08.03.2018 [13:56]
    From Donald Tusk, President of the European Council
    08.03.2018 [11:55]
    From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus
    08.03.2018 [11:28]
    From Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of the Republic of Croatia