From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It was with great sadness to receive the tragic news over the fire at the Republican Drug Abuse Treatment Centre in Baku.

On behalf of the Georgian people and on my own behalf, allow me to extend to you, to the government and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our hearted sympathy and deepest condolences.

Your Excellency, I would kindly request you to convey my deepest condolences and solidarity to the families of those deceased in such tragic circumstances, as well as my wishes for the swift recovery of those who were injured.

You may count on all Georgia’s support and affection.

Sincerely,

Giorgi Margvelashvili

President of Georgia