    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

    24.05.2019 [12:45]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country`s Republic Day.

    In Turkmenistan, we highly appreciate relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan based on principles of good neighborliness, respect and mutual support. I am firmly convinced that Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the spirit of mutual cooperation to the benefit of our brotherly countries and nations.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress.

    With deep respect,

     

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

    President of Turkmenistan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2019 [19:20]
    From Naruhito, Emperor of Japan
    24.05.2019 [18:34]
    From Nicola Selva and Michele Muratori, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino
    24.05.2019 [18:23]
    From Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America
    24.05.2019 [17:34]
    His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan