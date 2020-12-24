  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

    24.12.2020 [11:08]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    Please accept my cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

    Under your wise leadership, the brotherly Azerbaijan has made great strides in strengthening its statehood, increasing its international reputation and improving the welfare of its people.

    Highly appreciating the current state of multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, I would like to especially note your personal attention and great contribution to the development of our relations of traditional brotherhood and good neighbourliness.

    We are determined to further expand the time-tested political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between our countries. We are strongly convinced that through our joint efforts Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental relations and multifaceted partnership will continue strengthening to the benefit of our nations.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to sincerely wish you good health, family happiness, and the brotherly people of your country peace, progress and prosperity.

    Best regards,

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

    President of Turkmenistan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2020 [09:42]
    From Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia
    24.12.2020 [09:12]
    From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy
    24.12.2020 [08:53]
    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    23.12.2020 [22:20]
    From Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China