    From Henry Cuellar, U.S. Congressman

    25.05.2019

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 101st anniversary of Republic Day.

    The Republic of Azerbaijan has been a strong ally of the United States and was among the first nations in the world who offered unconditional support to the United States in the global war on terrorism.

    The United States greatly values our nations continued cooperation in regard to peacekeeping operations, energy initiatives, and our significant trade partnership.

    I thank you and the people of Azerbaijan for your partnership and steadfast dedication to freedom. On behalf of the Unites States, congratulations on the 101st Anniversary of Republic Day.

    Sincerely,

     

    Henry Cuellar

    US Congressman

