    From Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

    20.05.2019 [17:01]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan in the coming year.

    Her Majesty Elizabeth II

    Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

