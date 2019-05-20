From Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan in the coming year. Her Majesty Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

