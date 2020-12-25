From Hikmet Çetin, Former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President, dear brother,

Please, permit me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your birthday. In your person, this is also an occasion for a proud celebration for the brotherly people Azerbaijan because under your wise and determined leadership, Azerbaijan has made history by defeating Armenia and regaining your occupied lands.

Your country’s progress at home and the ever-growing respect at the international level for the achievements of Azerbaijan have been made possible by diligent efforts and work under your guidance.

With you at the helm, Mr. President, there is every reason to look into the future with confidence for the prosperity and security of our brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan.

May you be in good health in the years to come and may your leadership and your successes continue to guide Azerbaijan to greater heights.

With utmost respect,

Hikmet Çetin

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey 1997-1999

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey 1991-1994

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center