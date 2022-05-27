  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

    27.05.2022 [12:18]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.

    His Majesty Naruhito

    Emperor of Japan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2022 [16:39]
    From Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland
    27.05.2022 [16:22]
    From Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia
    27.05.2022 [15:22]
    From Oscar Mina and Paolo Rondelli, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino
    27.05.2022 [14:21]
    From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba