    From Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives

    31.05.2022 [18:50]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    On the happy occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, the government and the people of the Maldives join me in extending warm greetings and sincere good wishes to your Excellency, the government and the people of Azerbaijan.

    Let me also extend, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

     

    Ibrahim Mohamed Solih,

    President of the Republic of Maldives

