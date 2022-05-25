  • HOMEPAGE
    From Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation

    25.05.2022 [15:18]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    It is my pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Good and trustful relations between our two countries are key to tackle major global challenges together.

    I wish you and the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan a peaceful and prosperous future.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Ignazio Cassis,

    President of the Swiss Confederation

