From Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation
AzerTAg.az
25.05.2022 [15:18]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
It is my pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Good and trustful relations between our two countries are key to tackle major global challenges together.
I wish you and the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan a peaceful and prosperous future.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Ignazio Cassis,
President of the Swiss Confederation
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.05.2022 [17:00]
25.05.2022 [15:36]
25.05.2022 [12:38]
25.05.2022 [11:22]
MULTIMEDIA
25.05.2022 [11:46]
25.05.2022 [17:36]
25.05.2022 [16:46]
25.05.2022 [11:27]
25.05.2022 [11:24]
25.05.2022 [10:50]
24.05.2022 [19:51]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
25.05.2022 [14:58]
25.05.2022 [14:35]
25.05.2022 [14:01]
25.05.2022 [10:42]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
24.05.2022 [19:01]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
24.05.2022 [17:01]
24.05.2022 [16:53]
23.05.2022 [19:28]
21.05.2022 [18:07]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
25.05.2022 [17:33]
25.05.2022 [14:37]
25.05.2022 [13:06]
24.05.2022 [18:39]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note