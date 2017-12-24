    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania

    24.12.2017 [11:15]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    Allow me on the occasion of your birthday to express my sincere congratulations and greetings, and wish you a long and a very happy life.

    I am very happy that under your leadership, Azerbaijan has developed tremendously, especially in the last decade, and the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people has increased significantly. Likewise, the relations between our countries have been strengthened and expanded as never before. The economic ties and the implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project have built a very sustainable foundation for the common future of our countries.

    I seize the opportunity to inform you that the International Center Nizami Ganjavi has invited me to participate in the 6th Global Forum, to be held in Baku, on March 15-17, 2018, with the topic “Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies”, which I confirmed with great pleasure.

    It would be also a very special pleasure that, during my stay in Baku and the participation in the Forum, to have the opportunity to meet personally with you and discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral interest.

    With the best wishes for your health and happiness, as well as for the prosperity and further development of the Azeri people, please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my highest consideration.

    Respectfully,

    Ilir Meta

    President of the Republic of Albania

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    24.12.2017 [10:06]
    From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    22.11.2017 [17:42]
    From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia
    18.08.2017 [00:42]
    From Omar Hassan Ahmed El-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan
    18.07.2017 [16:25]
    From Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [12:01]
    From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    24.12.2017 [11:27]
    From Gjorge Ivanov, President of the Republic of Macedonia
    24.12.2017 [10:20]
    From Filip Vujanovic, President of Montenegro
    24.12.2017 [10:06]
    From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria