    From Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel

    25.12.2020 [20:09]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the eve of the civil New Year 2021, I have the honor to extend to you my heartfelt wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year. I would like to seize this opportunity to also wish you, on a more personal note, a very happy birthday!

    The passing year has been one of many unexpected challenges and unpredictable difficulties for Israel, Azerbaijan and for most countries around the world.

    I was looking forward to meeting you in Baku, but the pandemic we have all had to cope with this year has imposed a postponement on our meeting.

    I hope that the coming year will provide us an opportunity to meet, as I would truly like to exchange with you in person and praise the historically warm relationship between the Jewish and the Azerbaijani peoples.

    May the New Year bring peace, prosperity and good health to your nation, and may the cordial and close ties between our peoples continue to thrive! I hope that the strategic cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and grow.

    Please accept, Mr. President, the expression of my most distinguished feelings.

    Sincerely,

     

    Isaac Herzog

    Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel

