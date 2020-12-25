From Jadranka Kosor, Former Prime Minister of Croatia, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President Aliyev, Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your birthday, I am offering my best and honest wishes for your good health, personal pleasure, and the prosperity of your country. May this new year in your life bring you health, happiness for you and your beautiful family, and prosperity for Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, President Aliyev, I would like to thank you also for supporting the work of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center which gathers many of us around the ideas of understanding, tolerance and learning. Many meetings which the Nizami Ganjavi International Center organizes throughout the world are always an opportunity to get to meet participants better personally, but also to build always new bridges of friendship and understanding between people and peoples.

As you know, Mr. President, the driving force which gathers and pushes us forward is our Co-Chairs Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr. Ismail Serageldin, and dedicated Secretary General, Rovshan Muradov. We perceive the Nizami Ganjavi International Center as a common home in which we have the mutual support of friends. Thank you for that opportunity and continues support.

Mr. President, I wish you a happy birthday and the fulfillment of all your wishes. I also use this opportunity to wish you a happy and successful 2021.

I will see you soon in Azerbaijan.

With utmost respect,

Jadranka Kosor

Former Prime Minister of Croatia

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center