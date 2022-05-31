  • HOMEPAGE
    From Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, Vice-president of the Republic of Nicaragua

    31.05.2022 [18:12]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear brother,

    On the special occasion of commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Independence Day, this coming 28 May, we wish to express on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our warmest congratulations to you and to the people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    On this historic and memorable date, we accompany the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating the victories of self-determination, national sovereignty and independence and we reiterate the unwavering determination of the people and government of Nicaragua, to continue working together with the people and government of Azerbaijan, in building a world of peace, solidarity and cooperation, with a multipolar, fair and equitable world order in which the fundamental principles of international law are respected.

    From our always blessed and always free Nicaragua receive our fraternal embrace with the love and respect of the Nicaraguan families.

     
    Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua
    Rosario Murillo, Vice-president of the Republic of Nicaragua

